CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in the South Loop by some assailants who broke into his car Sunday evening, and officers took him into custody after he chased the suspects and went on to bail from his own car, police said.
At 7:42 p.m., the 21-year-old man parked his car in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, near the Columbia College Chicago campus, and walked away, police said.
Soon afterward, he noticed some people were breaking the windows of his car. One of them then pulled out a handgun and shot him in the buttocks, police said.
The suspects ran off, but the victim got back into his car and tried to follow them. He eventually drove to State Street and Roosevelt Road, despite police trying to stop him from doing so, police said.
The victim then got out of his car and fled on foot, police said. He was taken into custody himself, and was also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating what exactly happened.