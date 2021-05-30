DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
STONE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A fire damaged five homes in west suburban Stone Park on Sunday.

Thick gray smoke filled the neighborhood after flames broke out in a single-family home at 1739 35th Ave., near Le Moyne Street.

Flames then spread to two multi-family residences on each side.

The Melrose Park Fire Department said the house where the fire broke out was believed to be a total loss, while the two-flats on either side sustained major damage.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the houses. The animal received oxygen at the scene and was transferred to a veterinary hospital to get checked out.

