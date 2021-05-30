STONE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A fire damaged five homes in west suburban Stone Park on Sunday.
Thick gray smoke filled the neighborhood after flames broke out in a single-family home at 1739 35th Ave., near Le Moyne Street.
Flames then spread to two multi-family residences on each side.
The Melrose Park Fire Department said the house where the fire broke out was believed to be a total loss, while the two-flats on either side sustained major damage.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the houses. The animal received oxygen at the scene and was transferred to a veterinary hospital to get checked out.