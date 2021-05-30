CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teens were shot Sunday night in a restaurant parking lot on Stony Island Avenue in South Shore.
The shooting happened at 9:43 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue.
The young men were all in the parking lot of the restaurant when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them.
One victim, 19, was shot in the foot. Another, also 19, and a third, 18, were each shot in the legs. The fourth victim, 17, was shot multiple times in the legs.
All were in good condition when they were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken to the U of C's Comer Children's Hospital.
No one was in custody Sunday night. Area One detectives were investigating.