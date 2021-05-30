CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman walking on a sidewalk in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood was punched and robbed by three young teens Saturday night.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the 54-year-old woman was walking in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road just before 10 p.m. when she was approached by three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old.
One of the teens took money out of her hand, and the two 15-year-olds punched her, police said. They then fled the scene.
The victim refused medical treatment, police said.
Officers later arrested three suspects. All three are charged with felony robbery. Additionally, one of the 15-year-olds is charged with misdemeanor battery.