BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — Students from Barrington High School took home the National Quiz Bowl championship this weekend.
Barrington beat out 223 other schools from around the country. Another school from our area – Buffalo Grove High School – came in fifth place.
The National Academic Quiz Tournaments' national championship is usually held in Atlanta, but last year the pandemic cancelled it altogether, and this year, the teams competed virtually.
The local teams told CBS 2's Tim McNicholas they honed their skills in the past year with virtual tournaments, including some events based in other states that wouldn't have normally joined.
Congratulations to all!