CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday issued a warning about a pair of burglars who have been posing as tree cutters or city Water Management Department workers in numerous Chicago neighborhoods.

The burglaries have happened miles apart, in the Bucktown, McKinley Park, Chinatown, O’Hare, and Belmont Heights neighborhoods, among others.

Police said the suspects target largely elderly people. After distracting the homeowner, other offenders go into the homes and steal jewelry and money. They then leave in a dark blue pickup truck.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

• At 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the 2200 block of West Armitage Avenue;

• At 7:54 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the 1600 block of West 32nd Street;

• At 8:40 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the 2100 block of South Tan Court;

• At 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, in the 4600 block of North Maria Court;

• At 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the 3000 block of North Osceola Avenue.

Police also said a burglary happened at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 21 in the 6500 block of North Springfield Avenue, which would be in north suburban Lincolnwood.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male between 40 and 45 years old, standing 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds, and the other is described as a white male between 40 and 45 years old with black hair, weighing 165 to 195 pounds and standing 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall. Both were wearing green safety vests.

Police advised that people remain aware of their surroundings and keep outside doors locked while using security cameras. Everyone should also ask for credentials for anyone claiming to be a city employee or contractor, and notify neighbors of a crime pattern.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384, or Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.