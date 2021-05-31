DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Canceled Days Off, Chicago Police, Downtown Deployment, Fraternal Order of Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police said Monday night that they will be ending a daily deployment plan that has kept officers downtown.

For the past year, you may have noticed officers parked on State Street late at night or parked in other nearby areas. That deployment will be ending effective Tuesday.

The downtown deployment plan was developed in response to looting and unrest in the downtown area – which happened a year ago this weekend and again early on Aug. 10 of last year.

Police said officers would also no longer be working 12-hour workdays or having days off canceled, and will be returning to regular schedules effective Tuesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police complained on Twitter Monday night that officers had been through 11 straight days of canceled days off and 12-hour shifts as of Memorial Day.

“These types of deployments simply are not sustainable,” The FOP wrote in the tweet.

