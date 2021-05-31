CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police said Monday night that they will be ending a daily deployment plan that has kept officers downtown.
For the past year, you may have noticed officers parked on State Street late at night or parked in other nearby areas. That deployment will be ending effective Tuesday.
The downtown deployment plan was developed in response to looting and unrest in the downtown area – which happened a year ago this weekend and again early on Aug. 10 of last year.
Police said officers would also no longer be working 12-hour workdays or having days off canceled, and will be returning to regular schedules effective Tuesday.
The Fraternal Order of Police complained on Twitter Monday night that officers had been through 11 straight days of canceled days off and 12-hour shifts as of Memorial Day.
"While Chicagoans enjoyed time with family and friends this #MemorialDayWeekend, our members, the men and women of the @Chicago_Police Department, entered their 11th straight day of canceled days off and 12 hour shifts.
“These types of deployments simply are not sustainable,” The FOP wrote in the tweet.