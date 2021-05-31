DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will warm up this week in the Chicago area. Clouds and sunshine will mix for Memorial Day with highs in the 70s.

Monday night will be comfortably cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday will be quiet and dry, but rain chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will reach the 80s again by the end of the week.

Forecast:
MONDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High: 74
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 55
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 78

CBS 2 Chicago Staff