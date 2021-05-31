CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will warm up this week in the Chicago area. Clouds and sunshine will mix for Memorial Day with highs in the 70s.
Monday night will be comfortably cool with temperatures in the 50s.
Tuesday will be quiet and dry, but rain chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday.
Temperatures will reach the 80s again by the end of the week.
Forecast:
MONDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. High: 74
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 55
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 78