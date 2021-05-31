CHICAGO (CBS) — The State of Illinois said Monday that two thirds of all adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 50 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated.

But there is still more work to do, and that is why health care workers spent their Memorial Day at city beaches giving out doses. Pop-up vaccination sites were set up at the North Avenue and 31st Street beaches.

And as CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, lots of people enjoying the beach this Memorial Day for the first time in more than a year made the trip specifically to get the shot.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

With access to a vaccine just a couple sheets of paperwork and a step onto a city bus away, this was the first time the city has held a pop-up clinic at the beach. The Chicago Department of Public Health was prepped with hundreds of doses – just feet from the crowds enjoying a beach day for the first time in more than a year.

Hugo Muneton-Aparicio was on a walk with his mom when he spotted the bus.

“We had nothing planned but to get gelato,” he said.

Muneton-Aparicio jumped at the chance.

“I actually had an appointment two weeks from now to get it and I’m like, why wait – when I can just get it now, at the beach instead of at the hospital?” he said.

Muneton-Aparicio said the process was quick, easy, and memorable this Memorial Day.

“Two celebrations – our soldiers, and then my vaccination – and I got two free tickets to Six Flags!” he said.

Richard Harlow was on a bike ride when he too decided to stop and get the vaccine.

“It was very quick,” Barlow said. “It’s so convenient. I was planning on coming out here anyway today.”

Rocio Herrera was happy her family was able to make the trip to North Avenue Beach, just for the vaccine, as we head into summer. Her 12-year-old son, Kaleb, was able to get a Pfizer shot.

“Actually, I want my other girls to get it, but they are too small,” she said.

The beach pop-ups Monday were among many led by the city – a city still on track for Mayor’s Lori Lightfoot’s announcement of a full reopening, with no capacity limits, by the next holiday – 4th of July.

“Get your shot. Feel great. Move on. And let’s get this done!” Muneton-Aparicio said.