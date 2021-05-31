CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID cases in Illinois jumped slightly from the weekend, but the number is still hovering under 1,000 per day.
The state's health department (IDPH) reported 521 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 50% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.
That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)
A total of 11,291,906 vaccines were administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
On Sunday, 22,255 doses were given in Illinois.
