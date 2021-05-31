MOLINE, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois State Police have released video of a trooper’s cruiser being hit last Monday in Moline, while the police sport-utility vehicle was on the side of the road.
State police said at 8:07 p.m. Monday of last week, the ISP sergeant had just completed a traffic stop and was sitting in the SUV on the shoulder at John Deere Road near John Deere Place in Moline. The squad car was fully marked and its lights were activated, state police said.
A green Jeep crossed the white fog line and rear-ended the squad car on the driver’s side, state police said. The green Jeep then rolled several times.
Incredibly, the trooper only suffered minor injuries.
The 55-year-old driver, Matthew Scherer of Moline, was charged with driving under the influence and violating Scott’s Law.
Scott's law requires drivers change lanes *away from emergency vehicles. A violation results in a fine of a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000 for a first offense, and if someone else is injured, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for six months to two years.
Just this year, 13 Illinois State troopers have been involved in Scott Law-related crashes.