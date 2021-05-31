DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago beaches, covid, COVID Vaccine, Pop Up

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to Chicago’s popular beaches on Memorial Day, you could get a COVID shot while there.

Crowds are expected on Monday and the Chicago Public Health Department is hoping people will take advantage of the pop up vaccination site at North Avenue Beach and 31st Street Beach.

READ MORE: Man Who Was Shot Earlier Is Taken Into Custody Himself And Hospitalized, After Following Suspects And Then Bailing From Car

Shots are available until 4:00 Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Spring Session Wrapping Up On Memorial Day

CBS 2 Chicago Staff