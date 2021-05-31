CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to Chicago’s popular beaches on Memorial Day, you could get a COVID shot while there.
Crowds are expected on Monday and the Chicago Public Health Department is hoping people will take advantage of the pop up vaccination site at North Avenue Beach and 31st Street Beach.
Shots are available until 4:00 Monday afternoon.
Check out the mobile COVID-19 testing sites for this week. Visit https://t.co/buRPD4K4zU to use CDPH's interactive map to locate additional COVID testing sites. All individuals tested for COVID-19 should remain isolated until test results are returned. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/AAoH5XDaDN
— ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) May 30, 2021