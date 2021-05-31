CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the final day of the Spring Session for the Illinois legislature with a number of bills still in the works, and that includes the $42 billion dollar state budget.

But a few proposals already got approved and are waiting the governor’s signature.

Restaurants will now be able to serve and sell cocktails to go for the next three years.

It’s an extension of a temporary law meant to help restaurants who had to limit customers during the pandemic.

Lawmakers also approved a one-month allowance of free drinks to encourage people to get a COVID vaccine.

From June 10 to July 10, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. bars and restaurants can serve a free alcoholic beverage to customers who show a COVID vaccination card and ID.

But don’t plan to get the freebie over and over. Restaurants can only give a customer a free drink one time.

A few other proposals await Governor JB Pritzker’s signature, including the lie ban.

That makes it illegal for police officers to lie to children during an interrogation.

Studies showed these tactics are two to three times more likely to intimidate children into confessing to things they didn’t do.

Schools would not be allowed to use locked seclusion or prone restraint on students, when a person is put facedown with physical pressure on their back to stay in that position.

Lawmakers are still negotiating how to spend more than $8 billion in federal pandemic assistance.

The state is not allowed to use it to pay debts.

Legislators are looking at one-time uses so they don’t have to provide future state spending for projects.