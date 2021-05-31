DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — As the school year wraps up, Stagg High School in Palos Hills handed out an annual staff award to two very important people.

They are in charge of maintenance at the building, keeping everything clean and safe amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dzeva Jahovic and Gilberto Ruiz received the Jack Doyle Charger Pride Award from Stagg Principal Eric Olsen.

Jack Doyle was a former administrator who mentored the staff and lived and breathed his pride for the Stagg Chargers.

