CHICAGO (CBS) — As the school year wraps up, Stagg High School in Palos Hills handed out an annual staff award to two very important people.
They are in charge of maintenance at the building, keeping everything clean and safe amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Lollapalooza Announces Daily Lineup, Single-Day Tickets On Sale At Noon
Congratulations to 2021 Jack Doyle Charger Pride Award Recipients Gilberto Ruiz and Dzeva Jahovic! Every day, they embody what Charger Pride is. Their enthusiasm for Stagg is unmatched and their tireless efforts made this year possible. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/eD4jNXA6eb
— Stagg High School (@StaggHighSchool) May 27, 2021READ MORE: Chicago Cultural Center Reopens Wednesday
Dzeva Jahovic and Gilberto Ruiz received the Jack Doyle Charger Pride Award from Stagg Principal Eric Olsen.MORE NEWS: Flies, Flies Everywhere! What's With The Winged Invasion In Chicago? An Expert Has Some Ideas
Jack Doyle was a former administrator who mentored the staff and lived and breathed his pride for the Stagg Chargers.