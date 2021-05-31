McHENRY, Ill. (CBS) — Two 14-year-old boys stood charged Monday in a huge fire that destroyed the building that once housed the Just for Fun Roller Rink in McHenry.
This past Thursday night, the vacant building at 914 N. Front St. (Illinois Route 31) in the northwest suburb caught fire. The roller rink went out of business last fall, and the building had been vacant since.
The flames quickly spread out of control.
In investigating the fire, police collected evidence and interviewed several people – learning two teenagers had been trespassing in the vacant building. One of the teens deliberately lit an item on fire, and the fire spread out of control from there, police said.
A passerby saw the teens fleeing the scene, police said.
One 14-year-old boy from McHenry was charged with one count of criminal trespass to property – a misdemeanor – while the other was charged with one count each of arson, burglary, and criminal damage to property- all felonies.
After being processed by McHenry police, the boys were released to their parents.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the McHenry Police Criminal Investigation Division at (815) 363-2599. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the McHenry police tip line at (815) 363-2124.