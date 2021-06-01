ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A man stood charged Tuesday with stabbing a woman and hitting a man with a bat over the weekend during a fight in Arlington Heights.

Police were called at 7:40 a.m. Saturday to 810 E. Falcon Dr. in the northwest suburb, where they found two people with knife wounds, and one of them also had blunt-force trauma to the torso. Both were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police said they learned that two women who had previously been coworkers were involved in a quarrel on social media, and they decided to meet for a fight near one of their homes.

While the women were having the fight, one of their boyfriends interceded – grabbing a knife and a baseball bat, police said. In the melee, he stabbed the other woman in the upper back, struck a male friend of hers in the side with the bat, and also tried to stab him.

The man who was attacked grabbed the knife blade and suffered defensive stab wounds on his hands, and also suffered a lacerated spleen as a result of being hit with the bat, police said. The woman who was stabbed suffered a punctured lung.

Both are expected to recover, police said.

The man who attacked the victims fled to his home in Wauconda, where he was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s police and was turned over to Arlington Heights detectives.

The man – Dylan Chavez, 22 – was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released on $10,000 bond.