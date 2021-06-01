CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded Tuesday evening near the backyard of a home in Bronzeville.
At 5:56 p.m., the men – ages 32 and 49 – were near the backyard of a residence in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle pulled up in the alley and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The younger man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead there.
The older man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area One detectives were investigating.