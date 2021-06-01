CHICAGO (CBS) — Members of the public had a chance Tuesday night to learn more about the Chicago Police Department’s new foot pursuit policy.
Police hosted a webinar to explain how the new foot chase policy works, and to ask members of the public for feedback.
The changes came following the high-profile deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 21-year-old Anthony Alvarez. Both were shot and killed by police officers in separate incidents that involved chases.
The interim policy goes into effect on Friday, June 11.
Under the policy, foot pursuits involving minor traffic violations are prohibited – as is chasing an injured person.
Officers are also required to activate body cameras during every chase.
The plan becomes permanent in September.