By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 76 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will continue an upward trend this week with low chances for rain by mid-week.

Summer-like temperatures will arrive by the second half of the week with temperatures nearing 90 by the weekend.

