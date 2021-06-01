DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:28th Street, Cicero, Fire

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a house in west suburban Cicero.

Smoke was seen rising from a home at 4827 W. 28th St.

READ MORE: As Chicago Police Pull Downtown Deployment, Concerns About Crime Have River North Restaurant Closing Early

The Cicero Fire Department called for a second alarm for extra manpower and equipment.

READ MORE: 2 People Shot In North Aurora Woodman's Parking Lot

The fire also spread to the building next door.

MORE NEWS: Uber Driver Near Death After Being Shot In Cicero; Juvenile Suspect In Custody

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff