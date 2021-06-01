CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a house in west suburban Cicero.
Smoke was seen rising from a home at 4827 W. 28th St.
The Cicero Fire Department called for a second alarm for extra manpower and equipment.
The fire also spread to the building next door.
Information about injuries was not immediately available.