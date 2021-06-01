CHICAGO (CBS)– You won’t see Chicago police stationed all over downtown anymore like they’ve been for most of the past year.
The Chicago Police Department is ending a daily deployment plan that for the past year, had officers have parked on State Street late at night or parked in other nearby areas. That deployment will be ending Tuesday.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued From The Chicago River
The downtown deployment plan was developed in response to looting and unrest in the downtown area – which happened a year ago and again early on Aug. 10 of 2020.READ MORE: Woman Shot Outside Diversey River Bowl
Police said officers would also no longer be working 12-hour workdays or having days off canceled, and will be returning to regular schedules effective Tuesday.
The Fraternal Order of Police complained on Twitter Monday night that officers had been through 11 straight days of canceled days off and 12-hour shifts as of Memorial Day.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Warmup In Effect
As for what else the CPD is doing to handle or reduce violence this summer, Supt. David Brown will provide updates later Tuesday morning.