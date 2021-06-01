CHICAGO (CBS) — Anthony Rizzo was back in the Cubs’ lineup Tuesday night after missing the last week with back spasms.
Meanwhile, Jake Marisnick and Jason Heyward headed to Iowa for rehab games after hamstring injuries.
But with 12 players out, the Cubs were still somehow in first place to start the month of June.
“I don’t check the standings too often. I just, you know – we’re playing really good baseball. We’re getting a lot of contributions from guys that have been called up and are stepping up in moments – that makes me extremely proud,” said Cubs Manager David Ross. “But I understand also, we have really long ways to go. We have such long season still ahead of us.”