CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago kids could hardly believe it when former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit on Tuesday.
Mr. Obama showed up for a practice for the Chicago Southside Wolfpack youth football team in Jackson Park.
Mr. Obama had some advice for the players.
"Sometimes, you're going to have some doubts. Sometimes, you're going to make mistakes. Sometimes, you won't get what you want right away," he told the team. "But the key is – can you build that strength in yourself to come back?"
The team will soon have a new field to play on at Jackson Park, ahead of the groundbreaking of the Obama Presidential Center later this year.