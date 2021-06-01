CHICAGO (CBS)– Gurnee Mills is hosting a store-front job fair.
The job fair features more than 40 different stores and restaurants that are taking applications at tables right outside their front door in the mall, during shopping hours.
More than 200 positions are available from managers and sales clerks to servers.
