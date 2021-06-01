SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois lawmakers passed several key pieces of legislation Tuesday, including a proposal for an elected school board for Chicago.
Currently, the mayor of Chicago appoints the seven members of the board. Under the proposal passed Tuesday by the Illinois State Senate, all terms for appointed members of the Chicago Board of Education would be abolished on Jan. 15, 2025.
A hybrid school board composed of appointed and elected members would be put into place that year, with a fully elected school board of 21 members in place by 2027.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot opposes the proposal.
Meanwhile, lawmakers also passed a proposal to make Election Day a state holiday – effective for the November midterm election in 2022. Also, the 2022 primary will take place later, on June 28.
A bill to shut down puppy mills is also headed for Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk. Under the bill, pet shop owners would only be allowed to sell dogs and cats obtained from animal control facilities or shelters.