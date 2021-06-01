DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Illinois, Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — State lawmakers passed a bill to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.

June 19, also known as Emancipation Day, is the anniversary of when Black people in Texas learned they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865.

READ MORE: CPD Ending Daily Downtown Deployment With 12 Hour Days, Will No Longer Cancel Days Off

RELATED: Juneteenth Officially Now Recognized Holiday In Cook County

READ MORE: Illinois State Lawmakers Pass Legislation Aimed At Shutting Down Puppy Mills

A bill to make June 19 a holiday passed the Illinois House and Senate and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk.

MORE NEWS: At Least 3 People Killed, 34 Injured In Shootings Over Memorial Day Weekend In Chicago

Should he sign it, it would take effect immediately.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff