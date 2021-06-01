SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — State lawmakers passed a bill to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.
June 19, also known as Emancipation Day, is the anniversary of when Black people in Texas learned they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865.READ MORE: CPD Ending Daily Downtown Deployment With 12 Hour Days, Will No Longer Cancel Days Off
RELATED: Juneteenth Officially Now Recognized Holiday In Cook CountyREAD MORE: Illinois State Lawmakers Pass Legislation Aimed At Shutting Down Puppy Mills
A bill to make June 19 a holiday passed the Illinois House and Senate and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk.MORE NEWS: At Least 3 People Killed, 34 Injured In Shootings Over Memorial Day Weekend In Chicago
Should he sign it, it would take effect immediately.