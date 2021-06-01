CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded Tuesday night in a shooting on the Near West Side just north of the United Center.
At 7:05 p.m., two men were on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.
One man, 32, was struck multiple times to the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
The other, 49, suffered a graze wound to the head and was treated and released at the scene.
No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.