DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:North Aurora, shooting, Woodman's

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Woodman’s store in North Aurora.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Woodman’s in the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard.

READ MORE: As Chicago Police Pull Downtown Deployment, Concerns About Crime Have River North Restaurant Closing Early

Police said one man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the other in fair condition.

Police were searching for a suspect early Tuesday evening. The incident was believed to be targeted.

READ MORE: Uber Driver Near Death After Being Shot In Cicero; Juvenile Suspect In Custody

CBS 2 Chicago Staff