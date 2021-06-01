NORTH AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Woodman’s store in North Aurora.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Woodman’s in the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard.READ MORE: As Chicago Police Pull Downtown Deployment, Concerns About Crime Have River North Restaurant Closing Early
Police said one man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the other in fair condition.
Police were searching for a suspect early Tuesday evening. The incident was believed to be targeted.READ MORE: Uber Driver Near Death After Being Shot In Cicero; Juvenile Suspect In Custody
NAPD is on the scene of two people shot in the Woodman’s Parking lot in the 100 block of Hansen Blvd. One male was transported in critical condition, another male was transported in fair condition. pic.twitter.com/xsT4jrhcX1
— North Aurora (IL) Police Department (@N_AuroraPolice) June 1, 2021MORE NEWS: 'Just Want Our Money Back': Illinois Beach Hotel Closes Owing Customers Money