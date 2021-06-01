CHICAGO (CBS) — A new bill that just passed in Springfield is closing a loophole that allowed lawmakers to get a month’s pay for as little as a day of work.
CBS 2 exposed the loophole.
The issue came to light because of Edward Kodatt, who briefly replaced former House Speaker Mike Madigan.
Kodatt served only three days in office, but was entitled to a whole month's pay, although he turned down the money.
The new bill is part of the legislature’s ethics package.
The new bill is part of the legislature's ethics package.

Starting in January, lawmakers pay will be prorated, so they only get paid for days they work.
Now it’s off to Governor JB Pritzker for his signature.