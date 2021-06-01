CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning residents about two men running a ruse to get inside homes to rob them.
The Chicago Police Department men wearing fake green safety vests are posing as water department workers. Once the men get inside the house, one person would distract the home owner while the other took money and jewelry.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Fewest New Cases And Hospitalizations In More Than A Year; Lowest Infection Rate Ever
Police said there were six similar incidents reported all at night.READ MORE: New Study Claims Some Sunscreens Contain Cancer Causing Ingredients
MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
The men drove off in a dark blue pick-up truck.