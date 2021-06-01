CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was granted early release from supervision on Tuesday.
Blagojevich was released from prison on Feb. 18 of last year, after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. He had served just shy of eight years out of a sentence of 14.
In 2011, a federal jury convicted Blagojevich of, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008. A federal jury also convicted him of charges he tried to shake down a racetrack owner, a tollway construction company executive, and the CEO of a children’s hospital; and for lying to the feds to cover it all up.
He was supposed to remain on supervised release until February 2022.