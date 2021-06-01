DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Fire, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday evening in a three-story apartment building in South Shore.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire at 7853 S. Colfax Ave., right off 79th Street.

Photos supplied by the Fire Department appeared to show damage to at least one top-floor unit.

No injuries were reported.[

