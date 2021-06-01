CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday evening in a three-story apartment building in South Shore.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire at 7853 S. Colfax Ave., right off 79th Street.
Photos supplied by the Fire Department appeared to show damage to at least one top-floor unit.

Still and box three story apartment building. 7853 Colfax. Fire now out. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/baKh9ie8TJ
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 2, 2021
No injuries were reported.