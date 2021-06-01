CHICAGO (CBS)– A new study claims several popular brands of sunscreen contain cancer causing ingredients.
Out of nearly 300 different sunscreen products, 27% contained benzene, a known carcinogen, according to Valisure an online pharmacy that tests for safety.
Valisure says it analyzed 294 unique batches of sunscreen from 69 different companies. Of the tested products, 14 contained higher levels of benzene than the FDA a restricts.
Valisure is asking for a recall of the affected products and provided a full list.