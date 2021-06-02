LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Organized team activities are under way for the Bears at Halas Hall, but they are optional practices – and optional is the key word.

Most of the starters on defense were not there Wednesday. Star receiver Allen Robinson passed on it too.

Rookie receiver Dazz Newsome was there, but watching in a sling after he reportedly broke his collarbone on Tuesday. So injuries might be one reason for guys not wanting to practice.

Roquan Smith was one of the few starters on defense to take part up in Lake Forest, as the Bears try to improve from 8-8 last year.

No-shows at organized team activities are becoming a league wide trend – but Coach Matt Nagy doesn’t seem concerned.

“On-the-field stuff that you’re seeing is one part of it, and then in-the-classroom is the other part, and then we have all of those guys that you’re not seeing here physically, they’re all here in meetings. Even that part is voluntary, and they’re getting everything that Sean and these coaches are teaching,” Nagy said. “They just are not out here for the physical part.”

Both new quarterbacks were there on Wednesday. Free Agent Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields both were taking reps.

Nagy said Dalton is first-string, Fields second-string.

For now, they are playing nice – and the veteran Dalton said he wants to help the 11th overall pick.

“I knew the situation I was going into regardless of the draft – I was on a one-year deal, and I was going to be the starter. So my mindset didn’t have to change,” Dalton said. “Justin’s a great guy – getting to know him the last couple of weeks, and he’s going to make the quarterback room better.”