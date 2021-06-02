CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — One of Chicago’s signature summer parades will officially return this year.
The Bud Billiken Parade and Festival will kick off back-to-school season on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billed as the "largest Black parade in the world," the theme for this year's Bud Billiken Parade Is "back to school, back to life, back to Bud Billiken."
Tens of thousands of spectators yearly attend the parade, in which similar numbers march down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through Bronzeville neighborhood to Washington Park, where picnicking and a music festival takes place.
Bud Billiken is a fictional character that is considered a guardian of children was created in 1923. The parade was originally organized in 1929 by the Chicago Defender newspaper. In the past, the floats and marching bands have been accompanied by such celebrities as Spike Lee and Michael Jordan.
