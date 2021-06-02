CHICAGO (CBS) — Make sure you are cooking breaded and stuffed chicken products thoroughly – that is the message after an outbreak of salmonella.
A total of 17 people in six states got sick – six of them in Illinois and three in Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. Minnesota had four, New York two, and Michigan and Arizona one each.
The outbreak is linked to several brands.
The items are labeled raw, but the breading could make them look like they are already cooked.
Officials advise reading the labels carefully and following the instructions for cooking the products.
