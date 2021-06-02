CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, following a crash on Cornell Drive in Jackson Park on the South Side.
Police Department and Fire Department officials said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. near 63rd and Cornell, within Jackson Park.
The officers' squad car rolled over onto its roof as a result of the crash with a Toyota.
The two officers and the driver of the Toyota were being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition, officials said.
Further information was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.