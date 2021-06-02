CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second day in a row, Illinois marked new lows in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the average statewide infection rate.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 9 more deaths.READ MORE: Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire After 2021-22 Season; Assistant And Glenbrook North Alum Jon Scheyer Expected To Succeed 'Coach K'
Illinois is averaging 668 new cases per day over the past week, down 56% from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest daily case average since late June 2020.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is down to 1.5%, the lowest ever reported by IDPH.READ MORE: Illinois One Of The Worst States For Promptly Paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Benefits, Study Finds
As of Tuesday night, a total of 1,013 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the fewest ever reported by IDPH since the state began tracking hospitalizations last April. Illinois is averaging 1,130 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 29% from two weeks ago.
Meantime, daily vaccination rates continue to fall in Illinois. The state is averaging 41,234 vaccines administered per day over the past week, down 42% from one week ago, and down 69% from the peak on April 12. The current vaccination rate is the lowest it’s been since Jan. 28.MORE NEWS: CTA's Massive Reconstruction Project For Red And Purple Lines Includes New Stations, Tracks
A total of 5,297,585 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday night, accounting for 41.58% of the state’s population.