CHICAGO (CBS)– Construction begins on the CTA’s new Bryn Mawr station Wednesday.
The groundbreaking is part of a plan to modernize sections of the Red Line. The Lawrence, Argyle and Berwyn stations will also be rebuilt.
The stations will be made larger and fully accessible with elevators, escalators, wider platforms and other amenities.
The new stations are set to open in 2024.
