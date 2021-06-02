CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.
Baez's shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games.
It capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away.
Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multi-hit game after missing the previous six with back tightness.
Cubs win! Cubs SWEEP!
