DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, MLB, San Diego Padres

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games.

READ MORE: Illinois One Of The Worst States For Promptly Paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Benefits, Study Finds

It capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away.

Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multi-hit game after missing the previous six with back tightness.

MORE NEWS: More Than 120 Kids Under 18 Have Been Shot In Chicago So Far This Year, In A Crisis With Wide-Ranging Effects

© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff