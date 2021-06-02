CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were shut down at 35th Street Monday night due to a shooting.
The roadway was shut down as of just after 8 p.m.
Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at 7:40 p.m. on the inbound Dan Ryan express lanes at 33rd Street, near Guaranteed Rate Field.
The victim, who had been driving a red luxury car on the expressway, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said. A passenger in the car was also hospitalized with injuries from a subsequent crash.
The express lanes on the Dan Ryan were shut down at 47th Street, and the local inbound lanes were also shut down with all traffic being diverted off at 35th Street. The ramp from 35th Street to the northbound Dan Ryan was also shut down.
Illinois State Police have responded to a total of 90 expressway shootings in Cook County this year alone, compared with 39 during the same period last year. There were a total of 128 expressway shootings in Cook County in 2020.