CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot could soon lose the ability to hand-pick the members of the Chicago Board of Education, after the Illinois Senate passed legislation to transition the Chicago Public Schools to a fully elected school board by 2027.

The change is not a done deal yet, as the proposal now goes back to the Illinois House for a vote before it can go to the governor. The House overwhelmingly approved an earlier plan to more quickly move to a fully elected school board, and Gov. JB Pritzker has said he supports an elected school board in Chicago.

The Senate voted 36-15 on Tuesday to approve legislation that would create a 21-member school board starting in 2025. The shift to an elected school board would begin with a hybrid board; including 10 members elected in November 2024, and 11 members appointed by the mayor, including the board’s president.

The elected members would serve four-year terms, while the 11 appointed members would serve two-year terms.

The board would then become fully elected in 2027, with the remaining 10 members and board president elected to four-year terms in November 2026.

The fully elected board would consist of 20 members elected from districts across the city, and a board president elected at-large across the entire city. The 21-member board would elect a vice president from within its members.

The current board of seven members appointed by the mayor would be abolished in 2025 when the new hybrid board would be installed. Chicago Public Schools is the only school district in Illinois without an elected school board.

Lightfoot supported a fully elected board when she ran for mayor in 2019, but now opposes it in favor of a hybrid board where she would maintain some control over who is appointed.

In a statement, Lightoot’s office said, “we are aware of the senate action, but there are many more steps in this journey. We look forward to a continued robust discussion and further engagement about a fair and representative governance structure for Chicago Public Schools.”

The Chicago Teachers Union applauded the Senate’s vote in favor of a fully elected school board in Chicago.

“This vote is a victory for the people, those who have fought tirelessly for more than a decade to establish trust and stability in district leadership, and who continue fighting for the schools our students deserve,” union officials said in a statement.

The Illinois House adjourned early Tuesday and has not yet set a date to return to Springfield to consider the school board legislation.