By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It could soon pay to get your COVID vaccine if you’re an Illinois resident.

The state budget plan passed by the Illinois General Assembly sets aside money for Illinois to create a vaccine lottery, like Vax-a-Million in Ohio.

It’s meant to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. A week after Ohio announced its vaccine lottery, vaccination rates jumped 28% for those 16 and older.

According to published reports, Illinois set aside $7 million in prize money for a vaccine lottery, and $3 million in scholarships for minors who get vaccinated.

