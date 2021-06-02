CHICAGO (CBS) — It could soon pay to get your COVID vaccine if you’re an Illinois resident.
The state budget plan passed by the Illinois General Assembly sets aside money for Illinois to create a vaccine lottery, like Vax-a-Million in Ohio.
It's meant to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. A week after Ohio announced its vaccine lottery, vaccination rates jumped 28% for those 16 and older.
According to published reports, Illinois set aside $7 million in prize money for a vaccine lottery, and $3 million in scholarships for minors who get vaccinated.