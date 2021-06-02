NORTH AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police had released one person of interest, but were still questioning another Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Aurora grocery store the day before.

At 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Woodman’s Market store in the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard in North Aurora, where they found two people had been shot.

The victims had gotten into a gray sedan and had driven around the parking lot briefly before witnesses heard two to three gunshots, and then one of the victims got out of the car and limped away, police said.

The sedan hit the curb in the far northwest corner of the parking lot and stopped, and another man also got out and briefly tried to help the limping man before leaving him behind and running off through a grassy field, police said.

A good Samaritan placed a tourniquet on the leg of the limping man, 26, where he had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, had been shot in the neck and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers found two men, ages 19 and 27, in an apartment in the 1800 block of Oak Street in North Aurora. Both were detained for questioning, but the 27-year-old has been released while the 19-year-olld was still being held Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Aurora police Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705 extension 758. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 2, or by calling the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. A reward is available for information leading to a felony arrest.