MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — A person crossing busy Elmhurst Road in a wheelchair was struck and by a car and seriously injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday in Mount Prospect.
At 1:56 p.m., Mount Prospect police were called to Elmhurst Road (Route 83) south of Huntington Commons Road. Witnesses said a black Chevrolet hit the person in the wheelchair and did not stop.
The vehicle had damage to its front end and windshield as it fled, police said.
The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, police said. Video showed the banged-up wheelchair in the middle of the street.
The Chevrolet and the driver were found about 40 minutes later in an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street, police said. The driver was taken into custody.
Meanwhile, southbound Elmhurst Road was shut down as police investigated.
The investigation continued Wednesday evening, and charges and citations were pending.