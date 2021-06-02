CHICAGO (CBS)– Uber driver, Joe Schelstraete, who was shot during a carjacking in Cicero has died.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Tuesday night, the father of three was shot in the head and left brain dead during a carjacking in Cicero – after he handed over everything.
Cicero police said the Schelstraete, 38, arrived at 23rd Street and 55th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Monday when he was approached by four armed offenders.
The assailants demanded money and the driver's cellphone, and he handed everything over. But they shot Schelstraete anyway.
Schelstraete died Wednesday just after 11:40 a.m., his family told CBS 2. Schelstraete leaves behind three children.
One juvenile suspect was apprehended. As Cicero police looked for the other three suspects connected to the deadly carjacking.