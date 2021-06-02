DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Cicero, Joe Schelstraete, Uber, Uber Driver

CHICAGO (CBS)– Uber driver, Joe Schelstraete, who was shot during a carjacking in Cicero has died.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Tuesday night, the father of three was shot in the head and left brain dead during a carjacking in Cicero – after he handed over everything.

READ MORE: Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire After 2021-22 Season; Assistant And Glenbrook North Alum Jon Scheyer Expected To Succeed 'Coach K'
Joe Schelstraete

Joe Schelstraete (Supplied by Family)

Cicero police said the Schelstraete, 38, arrived at 23rd Street and 55th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Monday when he was approached by four armed offenders.

The assailants demanded money and the driver’s cellphone, and he handed everything over. But they shot Schelstraete anyway.

READ MORE: Illinois One Of The Worst States For Promptly Paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Benefits, Study Finds

Schelstraete died Wednesday just after 11:40 a.m., his family told CBS 2.  Schelstraete leaves behind three children.

One juvenile suspect was apprehended. As Cicero police looked for the other three suspects connected to the deadly carjacking.

MORE NEWS: CTA's Massive Reconstruction Project For Red And Purple Lines Includes New Stations, Tracks

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff