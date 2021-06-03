CHICAGO (CBS) — A crowd gathered for a vigil in Back of the Yards Thursday night, praying for a 14-year-old girl who was shot the evening before and condemning the violence that left her seriously hurt.
“My friend is a fighter,” said Lithzuly Pizano, a friend of the victim’s.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot Weekend Ahead
Surveillance video shows what witnesses said was the 14-year-old girl and a friend walking a dog moments after leaving a corner store at 48th and Wood streets at 6:09 p.m. The video also shows a guy wearing all black – who runs up, stands in the intersection, and pulls out a gun.
Witnesses said that man fired two shots. The girl was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Doggy Daycare Owner Says She Was Groped, Sexually Harassed By Illinois State Inspector Who Still Has A Job
Moments after the shooting, surveillance cameras captured three men running down 48th Street and jumping into a sport-utility vehicle.
Police Thursday night were still looking for three people in connection to the shooting. The CPD said only one of the three men showed a weapon and fired.
It was not clear if the shooters were targeting the teenage girl or the young man with whom he was walking.MORE NEWS: A Full Chicago Reopening Brings Some Challenges, But A Jolt Of Excitement In Wrigleyville
Meanwhile, the girl remained hospitalized Thursday night.