By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase overnight Thursday as a weak disturbance passes overhead. There may be a stray sprinkle with it, but dry air will be in place. It will mainly bring clouds with it.

Clouds may linger Friday morning and clear after lunch.

A strong southwesterly wind flow will set up for the next few days. Temperatures will grow warmer each day into the weekend.

Forecast:
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low 67
Friday: A.M. clouds/P.M. sun. High 90
Saturday: Sunny. High 92
Sunday: Sunny. High 93

