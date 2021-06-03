CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will increase overnight Thursday as a weak disturbance passes overhead. There may be a stray sprinkle with it, but dry air will be in place. It will mainly bring clouds with it.
Clouds may linger Friday morning and clear after lunch.
A strong southwesterly wind flow will set up for the next few days. Temperatures will grow warmer each day into the weekend.
Forecast:
Thursday night: Increasing clouds. Low 67
Friday: A.M. clouds/P.M. sun. High 90
Saturday: Sunny. High 92
Sunday: Sunny. High 93