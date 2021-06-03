DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A heat wave is approaching.

Early morning fog is expected, but Thursday is going to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures near 85 degrees.

By Friday, temperatures climb near 90s degrees and continue into the weekend.

Hot weather will continue through next week.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff