CHICAGO (CBS)– A heat wave is approaching.
Early morning fog is expected, but Thursday is going to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures near 85 degrees.
By Friday, temperatures climb near 90s degrees and continue into the weekend.
Hot weather will continue through next week.