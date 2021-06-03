CHICAGO (CBS) — Not only are the Cubs one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winning 16 of their last 20 games to take the NL Central lead, but they’ve got the most popular mascot in Major League Baseball, according to a recent survey.
Play USA recently surveyed 2,000 MLB fans from across the country, asking them to rate every MLB mascot on a scale of 1-5, and Clark the Cub came out on top, with an average score of 3.95.
The rest of the top 5 mascots include PAWS, the Detroit Tigers' mascot; Dinger, the purple triceratops mascot for the Colorado Rockies; T.C., the bear mascot for the Minnesota Twins; and The Oriole Bird mascot for the Baltimore Orioles.
Clark ranks well ahead of his crosstown colleague, Southpaw, the official mascot of the Chicago White Sox, who was ranked 22nd out of 27 official team mascots.
Of course, White Sox fans will be happy to see their team is still winning out where it counts, on the field, although just barely. The White Sox (33-22) hold the third best record in the majors, with a .600 winning percentage, while the Cubs (32-23) are tied with the Boston Red Sox for the league’s sixth best record, with a .582 winning percentage.